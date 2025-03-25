Colin Cowherd Gives Ravens' Lamar Jackson Unique Compliment
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not only a two-time MVP and arguably the most electrifying player in the league, he's almost a city-wide symbol at this point.
Since he became the Ravens' starter halfway through the 2018 season, and especially since he won MVP in his first full season as a starter in 2019, Jackson has been someone that fans rally around. Be it through his outstanding play, his humble yet charming personality or his off-field work, he's someone Baltimore is proud to call its own.
When speaking with Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy, FOX Sports' Colin Cowherd hit the nail on the head when it comes to the star quarterback.
"There's not a single quarterback that defines the city and the team like Lamar," Cowherd said on his show, "The Herd." "I honestly feel that if I would've picked a culture and a city for Lamar Jackson to play in, it would've been always overlooked, often disrespected, tough, gritty Baltimore."
It's not just the fans who rally around Jackson. Van Noy, who's previously played with quarterbacks such as Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford, also had high praise for Jackson as a person and as a leader.
"Lamar Jackson is the best teammate," Van Noy said. "He hangs out with everybody. He knows everybody's name. He's a joy to be with in the locker room. He's had his downs in the playoffs, but I think that's part of his journey. I also think it's going to propel him. The Lamar Jackson that I know, that I see every day, it's going to fuel him to get him better, and better, and better.
"We've seen just a little bit. I think he's got a whole other level to go."
If Jackson can finally bring Baltimore a Super Bowl, which he is more than capable of doing with his talent, then he may end up having a statue outside M&T Bank Stadium when all is said and done.
