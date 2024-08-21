Ravens Nearing Offensive Line Decisions
With the regular season now just two weeks away, the clock is ticking for the Baltimore Ravens to finally name their starters on the offensive line.
Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum, who is currently dealing with an injury but is "on schedule," are locked in at left tackle and center respectively, but the Ravens have yet to officially name starters at the other three positions. During Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, Andrew Vorhees started at left guard, Daniel Faalele at right guard and Roger Rosengarten at right tackle.
That has been the case for a good chunk of the offseason, save for Rosengarten splitting first-team reps with Patrick Mekari, but again, nothing is set in stone.
At least, it's not set in stone for now. After Monday's practice, head coach John Harbaugh revealed that the team is very close to naming its three remaining offensive line starters.
"I think we have a pretty good idea and what way it's trending in different areas," Harbaugh said. "It's not altogether solidified, but we're in a good place right now."
It's not just the starters that need answers, as the backups are still battling valuable roster spots. Harbaugh gave a special shoutout to Nick Samac, a seventh-round pick out of Michigan State who's battling for the backup center job.
"[Samac] made a big move this last week; he finally ... I think his ankle is feeling better, finally," Harbaugh said. "He had the ankle injury there, and it probably did hamper him up until now. And he played well in the game. He was stout at the point of attack, and [he] had an opportunity because of Tyler not practicing, and we wanted to get Ben [Cleveland] some reps at guard. He had an opportunity to get in there and do some stuff, so I thought he did a good job today, and he did a good job in the game."
It goes without saying that the offensive line is crucial to the Ravens, who had the best rushing offense in the league last season. As such, they need to make sure they get this decision right, especially considering they open the season against the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs.
