Ravens New DTs Making Good First Impression
With a clear need along the interior defensive line this offseason, the Baltimore Ravens decided to address the position in two very different ways.
First at the NFL Draft, the Ravens spent a sixth-round pick on Virginia Tech's Aeneas Peebles, a smaller defensive tackle at 6-foot and 289 pounds, but a twitchy one with a high motor. After that, they signed free agent John Jenkins, a big-bodied veteran at 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds who will almost certainly be the replacement for the retired Michael Pierce.
Both players have only been in Baltimore for just a few weeks, but they're already turning some heads. On Monday, defensive line Dennis Johnson had nothing but praise for two of his newest linemen.
"Peebles has an elite 'get-off,' one of the better ones here right now, just walking in," Johnson told reporters. "Obviously, he's going to have to learn to play a little bit more technically sound the way that we play here as time goes. But he's taken to it, and he's learning, and he cares, and he wants to be out there, and so he's spending extra time – whether it's with the older guys or with the younger guys – and making sure he's getting the playbook down. I have big expectations for him. I think he's going to come in and compete and do well as he continues to grow and learn."
Jenkins has spent even less time in Baltimore than Peebles, not even officially signing his contract until last week, but that makes his strong presence all the more impressive.
"A very polished vet," Johnson said. "Already in the meeting rooms, you can tell his wisdom from being in the league for so long and just talking with the guys, his ability to pick up the playbook, and the way that we play our techniques fairly quickly. We've just got to get him familiar with the system, but I'm very impressed with him so far."
The Ravens lost a lot on the defensive line this offseason with Pierce retiring and Brent Urban remaining a free agent. With the addition of Peebles and Jenkins, though, it seems like the group is in good shape once again.
