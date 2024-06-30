Ravens Uniforms Ranked Among NFL's Worst
The Baltimore Ravens have kept the same look throughout most of their history, with their purple, black and metallic gold uniforms now being iconic after nearly 30 years.
However, it seems that some aren't a fan of the Ravens' aesthetic. Nate Davis of USA TODAY recently ranked every NFL team's set of uniforms, and Baltimore came in near the bottom of the list at No. 28.
"Be nice if black and purple complemented each other a bit better, but when you’re going for Edgar Allan Poe... The purple jersey with the gold numbers does pop, but the AFC North champs didn’t wear it last season," Davis writes. "The Maryland flag baked into the shoulder crest remains the best detail. However club president Sashi Brown said earlier this month that, 'We have some stuff that's coming,' in terms of an alternate look. Nice to see the Ravens’ account on X, formerly Twitter, utilize the infamous mustard pants as part of an April Fools' Day prank."
The Ravens wore the "mustard pants" Davis referenced to for all of one game in 2015 before (rightfully) chucking them back in the vault, never to be seen again. Earlier this year, though, the team played an April Fools' prank on players by teasing the return of those pants.
It's also worth noting that this ranking came out before the Ravens unveiled their new "Purple Rising" alternate helmet, which they will pair with their purple color rush jersey Davis mentioned earlier. At the very least, it will be nice to see a slightly different look in the rotation.
Of course, uniform rankings are the textbook example of a subjective process. Someone may rank a team's uniforms as the best in the NFL, while another person may rank that team's uniforms as the worst.
Even considering that, the Ravens are one of just two NFL teams to have purple as their primary color, the other being the Minnesota Vikings. They certainly stand out a lot more than the many teams that wear red or blue primarily, and for that, they deserve some bonus points in the aesthetic department.
