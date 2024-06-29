Chiefs' Travis Kelce Praises Ravens Defense
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' offense stole all the headlines last season, but the stingy defense arguably contributed even more to the team's success.
Baltimore's defense finished first in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed last season, and ranked highly in most important stats as well. With elite players at all three levels of the defense, the Ravens seem set up for success in the long haul.
Just ask Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who gave praise to the Ravens' defense on a recent episode of the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast.
"They are the bully. That was a [freaking] physical team. No. 1 defense in the league. They have the old-school Ravens [mentality] we grew up on," Kelce said.
Furthermore, Kelce said he needed to take his intensity up a notch when playing Baltimore, and considering how intense he normally is, that's quite the compliment.
Granted, Kelce's praise could feel a bit condescending after he torched the Ravens for 116 yards and a touchdowns on 11 receptions in the AFC Championship Game. That said, it's still high praise from the game's best tight end today and a future Hall of Famer.
The Ravens lost some notable pieces from last year's stingy defense, namely outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, inside linebacker Patrick Queen and safety Geno Stone. However, they still have great players all over the field, including defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, linebacker Roquan Smith and safety Kyle Hamilton, just to name a few.
Baltimore came so tantalizingly close to the Super Bowl last season, only to have Kelce and Kansas City end those dreams. If the Ravens are to get back there and finish the job, they'll need their defense to remain excellent once again.
