Ravens LB Named Breakout Candidate
It's that time of the year where everyone tries to predict breakout players, and for the Baltimore Ravens, there seems to be one very popular candidate.
According to Glenn Erby of Ravens Wire, fourth-year edge rusher Odafe Oweh is a prime breakout candidate for this coming season.
"The Ravens watched Patrick Queen bet on himself last season and depart for greener pastures in Pittsburgh. The organization avoided making that mistake with their most naturally talented pass rusher, signing Odafe Oweh to his fifth-year option," Erby writes. "The former Penn State edge rusher can focus on what he does best: rushing the passer.
"Baltimore drafted Oweh in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Penn State. He started in 13 games last season and registered five sacks, tied for the most in his career. He also had 23 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, and two forced fumbles. With the departure of Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers in free agency, Oweh could break out and have a double-digit sack season."
The Ravens led the league with 60 sacks last season, but lost a good deal of their production over the offseason. Clowney finished second on the team with 9.5 sacks, and Queen had a solid 3.5 as an off-ball linebacker. Additionally, some returning players will naturally come down a bit from their sack totals last season.
On the other hand, some players will take a step forward this season, and Oweh seems like a great candidate to do so. If he can, then the Ravens' pass rush should remain one of the best in the league.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
