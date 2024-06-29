Ravens Second-Year LB Building On Strong Start
As a fourth-round pick last year, Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tavius Robinson naturally didn't see too much playing time as a rookie behind a stacked defense.
Even still, Robinson accounted for 26 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on 335 defensive snaps, enough to put him in good position to succeed heading into Year 2. Now, he feels like he's in a much better position than he was a year ago.
"It's so different. It's like night and day," Robinson said, per the team's site. "A whole year under the playbook, a whole year with the guys, a whole year with offseason training. Being here really helped. Looking forward to having a good Year 2, for sure."
At 6-6 and 258 pounds, Robinson was already an intimidating presence coming off the edge. This offseason, though, he's added about 10 pounds of muscle, making him that much more threatening as a pass rusher.
"I definitely feel stronger. My hands are even heavier, and my speed is the exact same," Robinson said.
"Last year, my role was really first and second down, setting the edge, being that physical player on the field. So, of course, whatever my role is, I'm going to fill that role to the best of my ability. I think it's going to be similar to that this year, but, of course, I want to continue to grow that role as the years go on."
Just because he's a bigger player doesn't mean Robinson is a one-trick pony. As his teammates can attest to, he's been working hard to refine and diversify his game throughout the offseason.
"Honestly, he's getting better every day. I know that's cliche to say, but he's honestly getting better each and every day," fellow outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy said.
"He's doing the right things. Every time you understand concepts and defenses, you graduate from football 101 to football 102, [and] you're going to see improvements. I think his familiarity of understanding the defense more and more each day, he's allowed to play faster, play with more confidence and swagger. I think that's what we're going to see this year."
Baltimore's pass rush lost a few key pieces over the offseason, especially edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who finished second on the team with 9.5 sacks last season. If the Ravens are going to make up for that lost production, then Robinson's emergence will go a long way.
