Ravens OLB Named Team's X Factor
As David Ojabo heads into his third NFL season, the Baltimore Ravens still don't really know what they have in the 24-year-old edge rusher.
Ojabo had a stellar final season at Michigan when he racked up 11 sacks in 14 games, but unfortunately suffered a torn Achilles at his pro day. The Ravens still picked him in the second round of the 2022 draft, but he missed most of his rookie season as he recovered. Then in 2023, he suffered a torn ACL in only Week 3.
The Nigerian-born pass rusher clearly has potential, but with just five NFL games under his belt, it's difficult to get a read on him at this level.
All things considered, Ojabo could be the ultimate X factor, as Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer described on "The Banner Ravens" podcast.
"This guy could be really anything," Mancano said. "He could live up to the hype that he initially came into Baltimore with after he was drafted with a second-round pick. Underwent ACL surgery last November. So, we really have no idea what his contributions are going to be this season. … I know the Ravens' system doesn't rely too heavily on elite talents on the edges, but it sure would be nice if the Ravens could get a little bit more from David Ojabo this season than they have through the first two years of his career."
Ojabo's ceiling is unknown after his injuries, but Shaffer believes he could have "10-15 sack potential" if he can come back strong.
With the departure of Jadeveon Clowney this offseason, the Ravens will be counting on new players to fill the gaps in the pass rush. Ojabo will be absolutely crucial in that department, and his performance this season could determine his future in Baltimore.
