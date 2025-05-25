Ravens Have Obvious Top Extension Candidate
Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton is arguably the NFL's best at his position, earning two All-Pro selections (first-team in 2023 and second-team in 2024) in his first three seasons.
The best part is that the Ravens have enjoyed his outstanding play at an incredible value. Hamilton, the number 14 pick in 2022 out of Notre Dame, has played with a cap hit of under $5 million in each of his first three seasons, and will take up only slightly more than that in 2025.
However, those days are certainly numbered. Not only is Hamilton set to take up over $18 million in cap space in 2026 as he plays on his fifth-year option, but he's due for an extension that will almost certainly make him the highest-paid safety in football.
That said, it's a price well worth paying considering what Hamilton brings to the table. As such, CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes he's the easy choice for Baltimore's top extension candidate.
"Baltimore picked up Hamilton's fifth-year option earlier this offseason, but the organization will likely look to extend him at some point in the near future," The 2022 first-rounder has blossomed into one of the best defensive players in the league, coming off back-to-back All-Pro and Pro Bowl seasons. The Notre Dame product was a key reason for the Ravens' defensive turnaround to end the regular season and a stat sheet stuffer.
"He could very well become the NFL's highest-paid safety when Baltimore gets around to his extension. Currently, that title belongs to Detroit's Kerby Joseph, who is making $21.5 million per season."
Hamilton knows that the extension will come in time, so he's not in any rush to get a deal done right now.
"Obviously, it would be my first one, so not too much, but haven't had too many talks about it to be honest," Hamilton told reporters on April 15. "They're busy with draft stuff and all that stuff going on. I'm not in a big rush, so if it happens, it happens. Cool. And if it happens this offseason, [that's] cool, too, but I'm not in a rush to get it done necessarily."
