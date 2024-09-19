Ravens LB Not Happy, Even After Breakout Game
Baltimore Ravens edge rusher Odafe Oweh just had the best game of his young career, yet it's hard to feel that good about it.
On Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, Oweh terrorized quarterback Gardner Minshew to the tune of 2.5 sacks, his first career game with multiple sacks. However, the Ravens' 26-23 defeat, which dropped them to 0-2 on the season, put a damper on his breakout performance.
"Selfishly, it sucks, because it would have felt a little bit better," Oweh told reporters Wednesday. "At the end of the day, it's about the win, and what more you could have done. I feel like there's still plays out there that could have been made and changed the game to negate some of those big plays. It feels good to have a good stat line, but there's still more left on the table."
Oweh, a 2021 first-round pick out of Penn State, had just 13 sacks in his first three seasons, but the Ravens saw his improvement even though the stats might not have shown it. Baltimore picked up Oweh's fifth-year option to keep him around through the 2025 season, and so far, it looks like that investment is paying off.
"Just continuing to keep it on, just staying relentless in the rush and in the run [and] not worrying about what people say ... But just continuing to work hard and just trust in the process," Oweh said of his latest performance. "At the end of the day, one little play or one little thing that someone doesn't do might change the play being made or not, so you can't change what you're doing based on the result. [I] thank God that the odds are in my favor, especially after last game, [and] I'm going to keep on doing what I have to do, and hopefully it ends with a win."
After a disappointing loss, Oweh is dertermined to to help his team climb out of this hole however he can.
"Obviously, we got smacked. We're trying to right our wrongs [and] get our pride back. We know we have the city of Baltimore on our backs. It's kind of tense in terms of, we do not want to go 0-3 – that's not what's going to happen. Everyone is pretty focused and understands what we have to do, even if it's not outwardly spoken."
