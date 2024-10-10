Ravens Oddly Floated As Trade Team For Star RB
The Baltimore Ravens boast the NFL's best rushing attack over the first five weeks of the season, so you wouldn't think running back would be an area of need for the club.
Derrick Henry has been tremendous, Justice Hill has done a fine job as the No. 2 and Keaton Mitchell is scheduled to return, as well.
However, Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sports has floated the Ravens as a potential trade destination for Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who is making his way back from a devastating knee injury.
"Justice Hill and Derrick Henry have been holding down the backfield regardless of losing Keaton Mitchell this season," Palacios wrote. "However, Jim Harbaugh should ensure Lamar Jackson is comfortable with enough weapons in the backfield. ... Baltimore wants to keep Henry healthy for the playoffs and since Hill is more of a dump-off running back receiver, Chubb could assist in running the football."
There actually is a chance that the Browns could consider trading Chubb before the Nov. 5 deadline, as he is in the final year of his deal and Cleveland seems to be going nowhere fast.
But would the Browns actually move him to the division-rival Ravens?
It doesn't seem all that likely. Plus, if Baltimore is going to make a move for an offensive weapon, it will probably be for a wide receiver; not another running back.
On the flip side, though, Chubb will likely come fairly cheap. The Browns aren't getting a Day 1 or Day 2 pick for the 28-year-old given his health status, so the Ravens may at least want to poke around to see if Cleveland would be willing to budge.
Chubb made four straight trips to the Pro Bowl between 2019 and 2022, topping out at 1,525 yards and 12 touchdowns in the latter campaign.
He played in just two games in 2023 before his gruesome injury.
