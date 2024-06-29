Ravens Offense Snubbed In NFL Rankings
The Baltimore Ravens just fielded one of the NFL's best offense behind MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and added former All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to bolster their league-best rushing attack. Even with some losses elsewhere, that should be more than enough to cement them as one of the league's elite offenses heading into this season, right?
Apparently not, at least according to Gennaro Filice of NFL.com. Recently, Filice left the Ravens off his ranking of the top 10 offenses in the league, instead listing them as an honorable mention.
"The reigning MVP will probably make me look stupid, but how much O-line uncertainty is too much?" Filice writes.
Yes, Baltimore has to replace three starters on the offensive line, specifically at right tackle and both guard spots. That will be a challenge, especially for a team that leans on the run as much as the Ravens do.
Still, there's no shortage of talent on this offense. Jackson and Henry are the headliners, but there's plenty of other weapons such as Keaton Mitchell at running back (once he returns from injury), Zay Flowers at receiver and both Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely at tight end.
Additionally, the fact that the Ravens are entering Year 2 under offensive coordinator Todd Monken is a big point in their favor. Monken already had a noticeable impact on the offense in his first season, and now players are much more familiar with his scheme and can execute it at a much higher level.
This isn't to say that any of the team's actually in Filice's top 10 don't deserve to be there, but his comment about Jackson and co. making him look stupid could very well come true.
