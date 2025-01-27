Ravens' O-Line Could See Major Overhaul
For the second year in a row, the Baltimore Ravens enter the offseason with some serious question marks along the offensive line.
Last year, Baltimore lost three offensive line starters in left guard John Simpson, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Morgan Moses. There were some understandable growing pains early on as they broke in their three new starters, but all things considered, the offensive line held up pretty well throughout the season.
This year, left guard Patrick Mekari and longtime left tackle Ronnie Stanley are both set to hit free agency in a few weeks. Needless to say, replacing both players on the left side of the line would be very difficult, but the Ravens are keeping their options open.
"We are aware that we have some guys whose contracts are up, and we'll look at that and certainly have some discussions with players," general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters Wednesday. "We'll look at potentially bringing back our guys; we'll look at the draft; we'll look at free agency; we'll overturn every rock to find as many good offensive linemen as we can, and I think we have some good young players on the team – they've shown that."
Mekari, 27, originally started the season at right tackle, but moved to left guard in Week 4 and remained there the rest of the way. The versatile lineman had some struggles, particularly in regard to penalties, but was serviceable as a blocker.
If he leaves, then the Ravens could turn to Andrew Vorhees, who originally started at left guard this season, to fill the role once more. Vorhees played well in the games he started, only losing the job to Mekari due to an early-season ankle injury, and another year of development should only help him.
"One thing we've seen over the years with that position, is guys get better as they get older and more established," DeCosta said. "They get in the weight room, they get stronger and play better, so that's going to be the case with the guys we have."
Stanley, on the other hand, would be much tougher to replace. The 30-year-old bounced back from injuries in a big way this season, playing every game for the first time in his career and earning a Pro Bowl selection (as a replacement, but still impressive). He's been holding down the fort on the left side for the better part of nine years now, so losing him would be very difficult.
Rookie right tackle Roger Rosengarten could move over to the left side, where he played in college (with the caveat of blocking for a left-handed quarterback), but that would create a void on the right side instead. Rosengarten played very well as a rookie, though, so it's definitely within the realm of possibility.
"Well, [Rosengarten]'s played both sides, he's played left and right [tackle]," DeCosta said. "This year, it's a very hard thing to come in as an offensive lineman – as a rookie – and play well. And Roger, honestly, just got better and better and better and better. [He's] a mature guy beyond his years."
Of course, it remains to be seen if Mekari and/or Stanley will actually leave this spring, but no matter what happens, the Ravens remain confident in their ability to rebuild up front once again.
