Ravens Have One Major Need Left
The Baltimore Ravens didn't do too much in free agency, but they did take care of their own top free agent in left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
With the offense covered, the defense hasn't been given the same kind of love, specifically at the cornerback position.
The Athletic insider Jeff Zrebiec suggests that the Ravens need to improve their cornerback situation sometime during the NFL Draft or in free agency.
"The Ravens got a little clarity along their offensive line by re-signing left tackle Ronnie Stanley.They’ve added a backup quarterback (Cooper Rush) and a third quality wide receiver (DeAndre Hopkins)," Zrebiec writes.
"However, they’ve done nothing at cornerback beyond losing starter Brandon Stephens in free agency and releasing Arthur Maulet. Baltimore has only four corners on its roster. Marlon Humphrey and 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins are a good duo to start with, but the Ravens need at least two more starting-caliber cornerbacks. They can get one in the draft. It’s asking a lot to hit on two quality rookies ready to play immediately when you have other needs."
The Ravens could look to give more of an opportunity to T.J. Tampa, a fourth-round pick from last year's draft, but Baltimore should bring in some competition during the draft and free agency to try and fight for playing time.
Every team in the NFL usually brings in some cornerback competition every year because it is one of the most popular positions, and the Ravens shouldn't be any different.
If the Ravens can find those one or two players that could be part of the rotation next to Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins, their defense should only get better as they try to challenge Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
