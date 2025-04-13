Ravens Have One of NFL's Most Secure Jobs
The Baltimore Ravens have been very fortunate to have front office stability throughout their entire existence, and that likely won't be changing any time soon.
When Ozzie Newsome, who had been the Ravens' general manager since their inaugural season in 1996, stepped down in 2018, he personally picked his protégé Eric DeCosta to succeed him. The result has been a seamless transition, with DeCosta still keeping the team in contention year in and year out.
Not that there was any chance of the Ravens moving on from DeCosta, but Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport listed him as one of the most secure general managers in football, rating him at a 1/10 on his "hot seat meter."
"DeCosta was the handpicked replacement for Ozzie Newsome in Baltimore, taking over for the Hall of Famer after over 20 years in the Ravens’ organization—including seven years as Newsome’s assistant," Davenport wrote.
"The Ravens haven’t been able to get over the hump and into the Super Bowl under DeCosta, but the 2019 Sporting News Executive of the Year has steered a franchise that has won at least 10 games in five of the last six seasons. The Ravens don’t make rash decisions, and it would take multiple years of missing the postseason for DeCosta’s job to be in any kind of jeopardy."
On nearly every front, DeCosta has done an outstanding job running the Ravens. He's hit on most of his draft picks, he's made some very smart free agent signings, and he always has an eye to the future while maintaining a competitive team. No general manger is perfect, but it's hard to ask for much better than the job DeCosta has done.
As long as he's around, the Ravens should be in very good hands.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!