Ravens Sleeper Gets High Praise for Preseason Performance
With just 164 total yards, the Baltimore Ravens' offense did not inspire much confidence in Friday's preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
It wasn't all bad, though, as one running back was able to separate himself from the pack. Owen Wright, a former undrafted free agent who spent last year on the practice squad, led the way on the ground with 33 yards on seven carries (4.7 yards per attempt). He also had one of the longest receptions on the night, a 17-yard catch-and-run.
After Wright accounted for nearly a third of the Ravens' yards from scrimmage, head coach John Harbaugh gave the 25-year-old running back some well-deserved praise.
"I think Owen has been one of those guys – he's an explosive guy," Harbaugh said. "I thought he ran the ball hard north and south. [He] hit it up in there, [he was] explosive, [he played] pretty solid in pass protection, [and he] ran the routes well. I thought he made a case for himself, so we'll see going forward."
Currently, Wright is competing with a pair of rookies - fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali and undrafted free agent Chris Collier - for the No. 3 running back spot, at least until Keaton Mitchell returns from the PUP list. His main competition is Ali, though, and with the latter rushing for just 26 yards on 10 carries, Wright's performance may have gone a long way towards earning him a roster spot.
That said, he is at a bit of a disadvantage simply due to his status as a former undrafted free agent. From an asset management perspective, it makes more sense for the the Ravens to keep the player they invested a draft pick in than one they didn't.
For now, though, Wright's main priority is just going out and doing everything he can to cement a roster spot.
“Honestly a dream come true, especially being from Maryland, playing in Baltimore,” Wright said of Friday's game. “It’s huge. Especially with my family being here, it was really a blessing, we’ll remember it forever.”
