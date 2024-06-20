Patrick Queen Fires Back At Ravens CB
The drama between the Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Patrick Queen, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, never seems to end.
This time around, it comes in the form of comments made by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey on his "Punch Line" podcast. While Humphrey emphasized that he and Queen are still on good terms, he claimed that once "reality sets in," Queen will realize that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.
In response to his former teammate's comments, Queen posted an admittedly-humorous video of him watering his lawn, indicating that he believes the grass will be perfectly green in Pittsburgh.
In fairness to Queen, it's hard to look back after signing a three-year, $41 million deal like he did. Not only did he become one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the league, but he became the highest-paid free agency signing in Steelers history.
"It was a no-brainer," Queen told The Athletic. "At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy. I'd rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money. It's a better atmosphere here for me."
Clearly, Queen did what he believes is best for him and no one can blame him for that. However, when he returns to Baltimore on Dec. 21, he probably shouldn't expect a warm welcome back.
