Ravens Pro Bowler Reveals Secret to Team's Success
The Baltimore Ravens have reeled off three straight wins heading into their Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders, and much of their recent success has been powered by the run game.
The Ravens rank No. 1 in the NFL in rushing offense, and four-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard has revealed exactly what it is that makes Baltimore so difficult to defend.
"This year we probably have the best heaviest back in football along with the tight ends, who can block but also run all the routes, and I think it just causes a lot of problems for teams," Ricard said, via Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official team website.
Baltimore running back Derrick Henry weighs 247 pounds and Ricard comes in at a cool 300, so that is certainly a difficult duo to stop once they get a full head of steam.
"I think it's a good changeup from our other players who are all very fast and skillful so it's like a defense has to cover it all," Ricard added.
Henry has already racked up 572 yards and six touchdowns while averaging a robust six yards per carry through five games this season.
When the Ravens signed the 30-year-old halfback in free agency back in March, many had questions as to how the aging Henry would fit into the offense, but thus far, his addition has paid dividends.
Meanwhile, Ricard began his career as a defensive tackle but was also used as a fullback right off the bat, where he eventually transitione into a full-time role.
The University of Maine product made four straight trips to the Pro Bowl between 2019 and 2022 and has played a major role in Henry' early success this year.
The Ravens got off to an 0-2 start this season, but they have quickly rebounded.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!