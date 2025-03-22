Ravens Picking Up Where They Left Off
Continuity is very hard to come by in the NFL, so the fact that the Baltimore Ravens have kept their roster relatively intact this offseason is pretty remarkable.
Yes, the Ravens have had some players leave in free agency, with cornerback Brandon Stephens and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari being the two biggest departures. For the most part, though, their roster is very similar to what it was when the season ended. Even players that could've left such as fullback Patrick Mekari, wide receiver Tylan Wallace and especially left tackle Ronnie Stanley chose to stick around.
It's a stark difference from last offseason, where they lost three starting offensive linemen and several key players on defense. As they continue their quest for an elusive Super Bowl ring, this continuity should only be beneficial.
"They're not reshuffling the deck in any one area. So they are uniquely starting kind of where they left off, which is huge," FOX Sports' Mike Tannenbaum said on “First Things First.” "And the thing that the Ravens have always done really well is draft. So they still have the draft to look forward to and a chance to improve some of those areas that may have been a little bit more of a weakness last year."
Despite their roster turnover last offseason, the Ravens were still one of the best teams in the league last season. Their offense was nothing short of historic, and while the defense struggled early on, it too became one of the league's better units in the second half of the season.
Of course, they fell short of the Super Bowl once again, falling to the Buffalo Bills in a heartbreaking Divisional Round loss. They had what it takes to win the Super Bowl in terms of talent, and still do, but as Tannenbaum's colleague Chris Broussard said, they have to play their best football when it matters most.
"They just have to mature to the point where they can play their best football when it's needed in the playoffs," Broussard said. "I think on paper they're as good as anyone and can win the Super Bowl with what they have if they play their best when it's time to play your best."
