Ravens Pleased With Packers Joint Practice
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh has taken part in many joint practices over the years, so he knows what makes one a success or failure.
Luckily, Thursday's joint practice with the Green Bay Packers was definitely a success. Two good teams both looking to improve breeds success more often than not, and wouldn't you know it, both teams walked away happy.
"I thought the practice was excellent," Harbaugh said. "It's what you hope for in a practice like this. It's what we expected against a team coached by Matt LaFleur... Both teams were keeping it between the lines – between the whistles – and it was a physical practice.
"They're a very good team. I thought our guys did well. They acquitted themselves very well on both sides of the ball. I thought we played good football. It was good to get out there in a little up-tempo situation against another team, situationally, and try to handle the problems that are caused by that. We're really grateful for that work."
Perhaps most importantly, it was a chance for the Ravens to get some work in against another scheme. That's especially important for Baltimore, a team that almost never plays its starters in exhibition games.
"I feel like it was a great opportunity, especially when a lot of guys aren't playing in the preseason," tight end Isaiah Likely said. "So, going against another defense, seeing how the league's shaping their defenses around – especially going against an NFC opponent – it definitely was great work today."
The Ravens and Packers will face off at Lambeau Field on Saturday to close out the preseason, with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET. Like usual, that game will feature mostly backups and players fighting for a roster spot, but Harbaugh and co. feel like joint practice gave them a great idea of what the starting lineup will look like.
"In some ways, it might be better," Harbaugh said. "You get a little bit more of an isolated opportunity to look at guys situationally. One-on-one pass rush; that's a great drill to take a look at and evaluate for instance, but they're both valuable, and we're happy to have the chance to do it."
