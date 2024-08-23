Ravens' Lamar Jackson Reunites With College Teammate
The Baltimore Ravens made the trip up to Wisconsin on Thursday for a spirited joint practice with the Green Bay Packers. For star quarterback Lamar Jackson, though, it doubled as an opportunity to reunite with an old friend.
On Thursday, Jackson got to catch up with Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, his former teammate at Louisville and another 2018 first-round pick. The two have kept in touch since their college days, but Thursday marked one of their first real chances to catch up in quite some time.
"It was amazing," Alexander said Thursday, per Bill Huber of Green Bay Packers on SI. "I talked to him before today. It was just good seeing him, seeing him smiling."
The Ravens and Packers have only played once since both players were drafted in 2018, but that game, which took place on Dec. 19, 2021, took place when both Jackson and Alexander were injured. There was a preseason meeting in Baltimore in 2019, but even that was five years ago now.
When Jackson and Alexander finally got to share the field once again, it was like they'd never missed a beat.
"Lamar’s a hell of a competitor as we all know," Alexander said. "It’s just good to see him out there running around. I thought he tried to juke me one time. He almost got me but thank God he didn’t. I think our defense flew around today and I think we looked much better from last week."
Jackson and Alexander have both developed into some of the best players at their positions in the league. The former is obviously a two-time league MVP, while the latter has two second-team All-Pro selections and is one of the league's most-consistent corners.
"It’s a testament to our work ethic," Alexander said. "We set out in this league to be great. We’re both taking strides to do so. It’s just fun watching him and watching us both grow and mature through this whole process."
The Ravens are obviously a Super Bowl contender, but the Packers seem to be trending upwards after a surprise Divisional Round appearance last season. If the cards fall the right way, then perhaps the two Louisville products could meet on the game's biggest stage.
"It’s always great to see that success. We came in at the same time in Louisville. We did a bunch of interviews together. It’s just like watching a distant cousin or brother. It’s always good to see his success. I always joke with him, ‘When we gonna meet in the Super Bowl, man?’ I think the time is coming soon."
