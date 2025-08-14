Former Ravens Pro Bowler Drawing NFL Interest
Former Baltimore Ravens Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. debunked retirement rumors earlier this week. Now it seems like he could be suiting up for a new team sooner rather than later.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Beckham has drawn interest from several teams around the league and plans to play somewhere in 2025.
It's unclear which teams are particularly interested in Beckham's services this season, but he could prove to have some good football left in him.
Beckham, 32, appeared in nine games with the Miami Dolphins last season before the two sides mutually agreed to part ways. Prior to his release, he recorded nine catches for 55 yards.
The back half of Beckham's NFL career has left much to be desired. He looked ready to take the league by storm after winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2014. His one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys is still one of the greatest plays in recent memory.
Outside of an injury-riddled 2017 campaign, Beckham recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first five seasons.
However, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019 and was never the same player. Beckham tore his ACL midway through the 2020 season and was released during the 2021 season.
Beckham caught on with the Los Angeles Rams, with whom he won Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL once again after scoring the game's first touchdown.
Beckham didn't sign with a team during the 2022 season as he recovered from his ACL injury and then joined the Ravens for the 2023 season. He had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns in Baltimore.
The Ravens are unlikely one of the teams interested in adding Beckham this year with wide receivers Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, DeAndre Hopkins, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace, LaJohntay Wester, Anthony Miller, Keith Kirkwood, Dayton Wade and Malik Cunningham rostered.
However, for a team that is looking to contend for a Super Bowl once again in 2025, Baltimore can't be completely ruled out. Having too much talent is never a bad thing.
The No. 12 overall pick in 2014, Beckahm has 575 receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns in his 11-year NFL career.
