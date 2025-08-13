Ravens Think They Have Monster in Former UDFA
It's not often that undrafted free agents amount to much in the NFL, but that is exactly what the Baltimore Ravens are starting to see from one of their young players.
Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr came away from their 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts very impressed with defensive lineman C.J. Okoye, a former undrafted free agent in 2023.
“It’s amazing to see how far he’s come since when we got him in the springtime,” Orr said. “He works hard. He played real good in the game. He’s big. I was looking at him and I was like, ‘Damn, you’re a monster.’ And he went out there and played like it. It’s a credit to him. He’s put the work in.”
The 6-foot-6, 370-pound defensive lineman made his presence felt during the Ravens' first preseason action, recording three total tackles and one quarterback hit.
It wasn't Okoye's first strong preseason performance, though. His path to the NFL was untraditional.
Okoye grew up in Agbogugu, Nigeria, where he primarily played basketball. After playing at a high level, he was noticed and suggested to enter the UpRise American football camp, hosted by Osi Umenyiora to identify talent from African countries.
He attended and Umenyiora thought he performed well enough to give him a shot at the 2022 NFL Africa camp. There he was first trained to play offensive line, named the most valuable offensive player and became one of 38 players to be invited to the NFL International Combine in London, England.
Okoye ultimately made the cut and was selected as one of 13 players for the National Football League's International Player Pathway Program. He was allocated to the Los Angeles Chargers as a defensive lineman in 2023.
Okoye recorded a sack in his first preseason game with the Chargers but was later waived by the team. He re-signed to Los Angeles' practice squad, where he would spend the 2023 and 2024 seasons.
In January, Okoye got a change of scenery, signing a reserve/future contract with the Ravens, who he now hopes to continue making a name for himself with.
