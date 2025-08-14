Explosive UDFA Named Ravens' Preseason Standout
The Baltimore Ravens had several players who impressed during their 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener. However, one of their undrafted free agents was believed to be the best of the bunch.
Bjorn Bergstrom of Pro Football Sports Network names Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell their most outstanding player from Week 1 of the NFL preseason.
"A torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2023 season knocked Keaton Mitchell out for much of the 2024 season. But the explosive running back showed he’s back to form against the Colts," Bergstrom wrote. "Mitchell would be a dream backup to the bruising style of starting back Derrick Henry; now healthy, he’ll be able to take some of the load off of Henry, 31, and be a true change-of-pace presence alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson in the backfield."
Mitchell, 23, did look like his old self again while rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.
Many had questioned if that would ever be the case again after tearing his ACL in 2023 and underwhelming for just 30 yards on 15 carries in his return to the field last season.
Before suffering the season-ending injury, Mitchell was averaging 8.4 yards per carry, but he has now put those doubts to rest, even if it is just the preseason.
In fact, Mitchell's strong performance against the Colts may have even earned himself the chance to sit out the remainder of the preseason to avoid suffering any other injuries.
That would put the Ravens in a bit of a difficult spot with Derrick Henry and Justice Hill also getting the veteran preseason treatment, but it would give the team the opportunity to get a longer look at some of their other options.
Former fifth-round pick Rasheen Ali also impressed with 37 rushing yards and a 69-yard kick return that set up his own rushing touchdown. As a player on the roster bubble, he would likely welcome an extended look against the Dallas Cowboys.
Baltimore also has running backs D'Ernest Johnson, Myles Gaskin and rookie Marcus Major Jr. to help fill Mitchell's void.
