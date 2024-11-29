Ravens Prepare For 'Amazing' Eagles DT
Once seen as a liability, the Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has rounded into form throughout the season and only seems to be getting better.
Over the course of the seaosn, the big men up front have faced challenge after challenge, and they only keep coming.
Next up, the Ravens face the white-hot Philadelphia Eagles, who have not only won seven straight games, but boast one of the most impressive front sevens in football. They have a great set of pass-rushers off the edge, and one of the game's best interior linemen in second-year pro Jalen Carter. Carter also boasts impressive stamina for a player of his size, appearing on 114 consecutive snaps between Weeks 10 and 12.
The entire front presents a tough challenge, but Carter's freakish athleticism makes him the player to focus on.
"Jalen Carter is amazing," quarterback Lamar Jackson said Wednesday. "Those guys up front are doing an amazing job getting after the quarterback, causing disruption in the backfield. [They're] an explosive defense, that's what I'm seeing – [they have] great corners, all around defense, safeties. Pretty smooth."
Carter, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, naturally attracts a lot of double teams, but he still manages to be effective despite all that attention. In turn, that allows the rest of the front to their jobs to the fullest.
"They're a great front," running back Derrick Henry said. "They're disruptive, [and] they rely on their front, heavily. They've got great linebackers, who are very smart, who play very well together. [They have] two rookies on the defense who are playing outstanding, as well, who are fast, explosive, and [they're] good in the back end, as well. So, overall, [they're a] great defense – the No. 1 defense in the league – so it shows on film."
The Eagles boast the best total defense in the NFL, and they aren't far behind in most other stats. That all starts up front, and the Ravens have to stop it at its source.
"They're big, they're strong, they're fast," offensive lineman Patrick Mekari said. "We've got a lot on our plate this week. There's a lot of work that still needs to be done with our line. We're definitely playing together as a unit, holding each other accountable, but there's room to grow. We're focusing on the small details and seeing where we can take it."
