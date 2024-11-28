Ravens' Lamar Jackson Explains Reason for NFC Dominance
Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson has posted a lot of ridiculous stats throughout his career, perhaps none more so than his dominance against the NFC.
In his time as a starter, Jackson boasts an absurd 23-1 recoord against cross-conference opponents. He's already 3-0 against them this season, and has two more chances to improve that record before the end of the year.
It's hard to explain how Jackson is so dominant against the NFC, but while joking with reporters Wednesday, he teased an explanation for his outstanding record.
"Probably because we're not familiar with each other; I'd say that," Jackson said. "I'm just going to give you that, because I really have something else on my mind, really. I'm going to give you that."
Even with that record, Jackson and the Ravens' can't take any game for granted. Their next test is against the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles, who have won their past seven games and now have a firm grasp on the NFC East. the Eagles boast one of the league's best offenses behind star running back Saquon Barkley, and a defense that has allowed just 14.7 points per game over their current winning streak.
"I think we have a really tough game against a really good team on Sunday," head coach John Harbaugh said. "We're going to try to be 1-0 on Sunday if we can be.
"These guys are a well-rounded football team. All three phases are really as good as anybody in the league. I think they're really good up front on both sides of the trenches. That's a huge challenge for us, and not just that, they can run the ball, of course. The quarterback can run it, the [running] back can run it, but they have really good receivers [too]. They push it downfield, they run all the RPOs. There are just a lot of challenges for us this week."
Jackson is playing at an all-world level this season, and he didn't get to this point by worrying about his next opponent, but rather by focusing on what he can control.
"Just worry about being who you are, stay true to yourself, going in like any other game, don't just put too much on your mind about the opponent. You have to focus on what's in front of you."
