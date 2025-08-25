Ravens Preseason Takeaways: Defensive Depth Dominates in Finale
The Baltimore Ravens took the field for the final time in the 2025 preseason on Saturday afternoon, and while all but one projected starter didn't suit up, they were able to still steamroll the Washington Commanders 30-3 on the road in the annual Battle of the Beltway. It was a strong all-around performance in all three phases, with all of the top takeaways from this game being positive.
Trenton Simpson pulls away from pack
Through the Ravens' first two preseason games, all the hype surrounding the inside linebacker position was about a trio of rookies in fourth-rounder Teddye Buchanan and undrafted free agents Jay Higgins IV and Chandler Martin. Against the Commanders, it was the Trenton Simpson show in the first half with how he was making plays all over the field against the pass, run and as a blitzer.
"Trenton has really made a big step this year," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I just feel like the way he's processing the game has been a big step... I think you could see that the talent was evident, but this year, he's really taken a big step in terms of just keeping it simple. Maybe it slowed down, maybe his brain processes faster, so his game has slowed down just a little bit. He seems like he's very comfortable."
The third-year pro made one splash play after another as he finished tied for the second-most total tackles on the team with six, including one solo and one for a loss, two quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and tipped a pass up in the air in coverage that was picked off by one of his teammates. Simpson was already the frontrunner and odds-on favorite to regain the starting WILL spot next to three-time All Pro MIKE Roquan Smith, and this performance only cemented his status as the clear winner of what some believed was still a position battle.
"For me, it just shows that my work is paying off," Simpson said. "This offseason, I was definitely grinding [and] just kept the main thing the main thing. But, definitely confidence-wise, I'm ready for Week One and for all the weeks of the season. I know the work I put in, and I know God has me, so that's all I can control."
Young DBs dazzle again
For the second week in a row, the Ravens had multiple defensive backs come up with big plays that either prevented the opponent from scoring or resulted in points for them to establish or extend a lead. Undrafted rookie nickel Keyon Martin followed up last week's sack for a safety for the team's first points against the Cowboys with his first-ever pick-six to extend the Ravens' double-digit lead against the Commanders. He also recorded five total tackles, including four solos and a pair for a loss and a pass breakup, as he made the strongest possible final case for a roster spot.
After being limited to just a handful of plays last week due to illness, fourth-year pro Jalyn Armour-Davis was on the field for 52% of the Ravens' total defensive snaps and made his presence felt early and often. The first of his two pass breakups came on third down and forced the Commanders to attempt a 53-yard field goal that Pro Bowl kicker Matt Guy missed wide left, keeping points off the board. He was also the beneficiary of Simpson's heads-up play by making one of his own when he hauled a tipped pass for a turnover.
Despite having just been signed to the team on the Monday leading up to the game, fifth-year cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. made a strong first impression in his Ravens debut by coming up with the defense's fourth turnover and third interception of the game. With the Commanders' offense threatening to cross the goal line for the first time, Graham Jr. undercut a pass from former Ravens' backup quarterback Josh Johnson and came down with the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
Even though he didn't come up with a splash play, undrafted rookie safety Reuben Lowery III had another solid outing as the last line of defense from the free safety spot, often playing single-high, and finished as the Ravens' leading tackler with seven, including three solos.
Backup QB impresses in limited action
The first time veteran reserve signal caller Cooper Rush only got to see the field for a couple of series for the Ravens in the preseason was the opener, and he left much to be desired in the eyes of many fans of pundits. He played all three of the first-quarter drives, with the first ending in an interception, the second a rushing touchdown and the third ended in a quick three-and-out that ended on a sack.
Against the Commanders, Rush was the facilitator for the Ravens on their first two drives, and both finished in the end zone. On the opening possession, they marched down the field mainly on the ground with only 9 of the 70 yards coming through the air but he was surgical on the second, completing all three of his passes, including a pair where he hit his receivers in stride. Rush finished 5-of-5 for 59 yards, an average of 11.8 yards per attempt and a passer rating of 115.8, further inspiring more confidence in his ability to serve as the primary backup to two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson.
"I thought he was on point, made a few throws, flipped the protection a couple of times, and that was good," Harbaugh said. "They were pressuring us and calling a lot of different defenses to try to get a stop. So, I think he's played well the whole [training] camp. He's a very good backup quarterback."
Young specialist will be underrated weapons
The Ravens might have the next great kicking-punting specialists tandem in the making with sixth-round rookie kicker Tyler Loop and fourth-year punter Jordan Stout if Saturday's outing for both players was any indication of what to expect from them moving forward. Loop was officially declared the successor to future Hall of Famer Justin Tucker after last week's game and followed it up with his first perfect performance of the preseason, going 3-of-3 that included a 52 and a 61-yarder, both of which he made with room to spare.
"It's always good to practice those, but the thing that's going through my head when I go out there is, 'I just want to hit every ball the same.'," Loop said. "We talked about the process; I get out there, and I just want to go through my process, hit my ball and trust those guys that are helping me out with snapping, holding and blocking. I know that they're going to do their job, so yes, it was good."
Stout was a field-flipping weapon as all of his punts were downed inside the opposing team's 20-yard line for the second week in a row with an average of 43.8 yards and a long of 51 yards. Having a pair of specialist who can be reliable weapons capable of scoring and aiding the defense by giving their foes further distances to travel are incredible assets to have for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, which requires winning within the margins, such as special teams.
