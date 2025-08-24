Ravens Rookie Reveals Early NFL Challenges
Baltimore Ravens rookie pass rusher Mike Green is getting his feet wet in the NFL after three preseason games.
Green spoke after the Ravens' 30-3 win over the Washington Commanders in the preseason finale about how he's adjusting to life in the NFL.
"There's still a lot of things I need to clean up, but I think overall it's [gone] well, just being able to experience what it feels like to be an NFL player has been enough, because I've just been soaking in all the experiences, all the challenges, all the fun that we have. So overall, I think it's been great," Green said.
Green, a second-round pick out of Marshall, is expected to have a decent-sized role for the Ravens defense this season as he hopes to add to the team's sack total. The Ravens were second in the NFL in sacks last season, so Green is being called upon to help the team maintain a high number in that category.
As a rookie, Green won't be viewed as the top player on the depth chart, but he will be able to learn from his veteran teammates as he gets acclimated to the pros. Green said that the three preseason games revealed a lot in how he prepares.
“I'd probably say the biggest thing is [that] these dudes are bigger, stronger and faster, of course. The speed of the game is just so much faster, and of course the competition is going to go way up, because these are guys' jobs," Green said.
"There are people competing for a job, and I think that brings a little bit more of a competitive edge, just because this is their job. So yes, we've been able to go out here and compete against each other and go against these other teams, and it's been great so far.”
Green is expected to make the Ravens' 53-man roster, which will be officially decided by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Then, the Ravens will begin getting ready for their Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Sept. 7.
