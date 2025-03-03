Ravens Pressed to Trade for All-Pro Defender
The Baltimore Ravens could be looking to make some changes to their secondary this offseason.
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport suggests that the Ravens could trade a fifth-round pick in 2026 for New Orleans Saints defensive back Tyrann Mathieu.
"The New Orleans Saints have to do something to alleviate the worst salary-cap situation in the NFL; they are a staggering $47 million and change over the cap. Deals need to be restructured, players cut, and quite possibly a trade or two," Davenport writes.
"If there's an area where I goofed, it's the timing of the trade. The deal makes much more sense financially if the Saints wait until after June 1 to make the move. It means waiting another year for compensation, but it also means far less dead cap and over $7 million in additional savings this year.
"Tyrann Mathieu will be 33 when the 2025 season begins. His last All-Pro nod came in 2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Simply put, he isn't the player he once was.
"But the LSU product is a versatile defensive back who can play multiple positions and posted a rock-solid passer rating against of 76.4 last season.
"Upgrading the league's second-worst pass defense from last season has to be right at the top of the Ravens' to-do list this spring. They should use every option available to do so, including a trade for a veteran upgrade at safety."
The Saints could possibly cut Mathieu, so that would eliminate the need to include a pick for him. If he becomes available whether as a free agent or a trade target, the Ravens should look into the possibility of acquiring him.
Though Mathieu is turning 33 this offseason, he has started in every game for the Saints in the last three seasons, proving that he can be a consistent player if he were to join the Ravens.
