Shannon Sharpe Says 2000 Ravens Would Beat Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles proved they were easily the best team in the league this season as they dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. How do they stack up against past Super Bowl champions, such as the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, though? That's much more of a debate.
CBS Sports recently crowned the 2024 Eagles as the best Super Bowl champion of the 21st Century, which quickly sparked a debate among fans and pundits alike.
Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe even got in on the debate, claiming the 2000 Baltimore Ravens team he won his third ring with would not only beat the Eagles, but dominate them.
"I guarantee you, if they let us play by the rules that they played by, not one of those offenses score on that Raven defense," Sharpe said on his "Nightcap" podcast. "They won't get more than 14 points."
On that same list, CBS Sports ranked the 2000 Ravens at No. 24, just barely above the bottom spot. The team lost points in the ranking due to its underwhelming offense, which seemed to overshadow one of the greatest defenses the league has ever seen.
The 2000 Ravens allowed just 10.3 points per game, the lowest in the 16-game era, and shut out four opponents throughout the season.
Sharpe, now one of the top sports analysts in the industry, believes that defense could've shut down the Eagles, including their greatest weapon in Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.
"He'd have 37 (yards) against (the Ravens') defense," Sharpe said. "You're not running, because you've got Sam (Adams) and Goose (Tony Siragusa) and Ray (Lewis) running free. Ray's hunting."
We'll never know for sure how the 2000 Ravens would truly match up against this year's Eagles, or any of the other teams that ranked ahead of them, but their defense would've been a tough obstacle for any foe.
On the other hand, the Eagles deserve their flowers as well for dominating a potential dynasty on the biggest stage and being one of the most complete teams in recent memory.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!