NFL Investigating Allegations Against Ravens' Justin Tucker
Content warning: this story contains graphic descriptions which may not be suitable to all readers.
The NFL has officially launched its investigation into allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, the Baltimore Banner reports.
According to The Banner, NFL investigators visited Baltimore this week to interview massage therapists who accused Tucker. Three women already spoke with investigators, with two more planning to do so in the coming weeks.
Six women came forward with accusations against Tucker in the initial report published by The Banner on Jan. 30, with 10 more coming forward since then. Two Baltimore-area spas also said they banned him from returning entirely.
The women's accounts shared several similarities despite most of them not knowing each other prior. Many of them claimed Tucker "repeatedly and intentionally" exposed himself, two claimed he brushed them with his exposed penis, and several claimed he left what they believed to be ejaculate on the massage table. These alleged incidents took place between 2012, Tucker's rookie season, and 2016.
Shortly after the initial report, the NFL said it would "look into the matter." However, the league re-stated that it does not release updates on the process and there is no timeline for completion.
The Ravens provided a similar statement shortly after the initial report, but have remained quiet since.
The women interviewed hope the league will take action after hearing their accounts firsthand.
“I hope we can all get the accountability we are looking for at the end of this,” one woman told The Banner.
The NFL's personal conduct policy states that the league can discipline players for behavior that poses a "genuine danger" to others and/or "undermines or puts the integrity of the NFL at risk." Players found to have committed serious offenses can face a six-game suspension without pay.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was also accused of sexual misconduct by massage therapists, faced a similar process in 2022. An NFL-appointed judge initially ruled that Watson would serve a six-game suspension, but that was later changed to an 11-game suspension. Watson also had to pay a fine of $5 million and undergo evaluation by behavioral experts, along with a subsequent treatment program.
Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, adamantly denied all accusations after the initial report. Neither he nor his attorneys have addressed the later allegations, instead referring to his initial statement.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!