Ravens Face Tough Mark Andrews Decision
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was one of the best pass-catchers in the NFL this season, but the end of his year and his future outlook could mean his time with the team is coming to an end.
ESPN insider Dan Graziano looked into whether Andrews could be cut by the Ravens this offseason.
"These things can be tricky, since you can take a cold, impartial look at Andrews' age (29) and his contract and say, "Yes, of course." But that doesn't always account for the relationship between the player and the team," Graziano writes.
"The tight end is set to make $11 million in 2025 -- a $4 million roster bonus due on March 17 and $7 million in salary. His salary cap number is $16.9 million, and because his salary is not guaranteed, the Ravens could save $11 million on this year's cap if they cut him before the roster bonus is due. Andrews will turn 30 in March, and there were stretches this past season when Isaiah Likely appeared to have surpassed him in the passing game hierarchy in Baltimore.
"All of that said, Andrews has been one of the greatest and most reliable Ravens of the Lamar Jackson era (his most recent game notwithstanding), and there's a good chance he and the team come up with a way to stay together. He caught 11 touchdown passes in 2024."
While Andrews is coming off an all-time blunder in the AFC Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills, he is still a key player for the Ravens offense and a trusted target of Lamar Jackson. If he were to leave, it would open up a lot of cap space, but it could also open a can of worms for the offense that may not be able to recover, even with Likely in the depth chart.
