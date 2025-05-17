Ravens' Lamar Jackson Could Shine at Olympics
Flag football coming to the 2028 Summer Olympics is old news, and has been for a while now. What's new, however, is the fact that NFL owners will vote next week on a proposal that would allow the league's players to participate. It would only allow one player from each team, as well as each team's designated international player, to participate, but it would still add a ton of excitement to the event.
If the proposal passes, then Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson might be a very happy man.
When trying to put together a roster that takes into account the proposal and rules of Olympic flag football (50-yard field, 5-on-5 format with no linemen, etc), NFL.com's Nick Shook chose Jackson as his dream quarterback.
"Nobody embodies the electric nature of flag football more than Jackson, who would instantly become the greatest threat to every opponent when defenses choose to blitz and free him to run," Shook wrote. "With over 6,000 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns, plus 20,059 passing yards and 166 touchdown tosses in his career, Jackson is unquestionably the top choice for the job -- although Jayden Daniels might make a nice second option."
Jackson's speed and elusiveness are pretty much unmatched among quarterbacks. In a game of flag football, where it's much easier to bring a player down than in the NFL, those qualities will only be even more valuable. He'd definitely be able to put on a show in front of an international audience at the Olympics.
Jackson already has two NFL MVP awards and a Heisman Trophy under his belt, and who knows, maybe he'll add a Super Bowl by the time the Olympics roll around. Being one of the first football players ever to win an Olympic gold medal would be an even more impressive honor.
