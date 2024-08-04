Ravens Provide Injury Update on Kick Returner
Like the rest of the league, the Baltimore Ravens are hard at work learning the ins and outs of the new kickoff rules. Unfortunately, their top kick returner being out for much of the offseason has made matters quite difficult.
Deonte Harty, a former All-Pro return man and Baltimore native, has missed approximately the past week of training camp with an unknown injury. That is, until head coach John Harbaugh provided some clarity after Friday's practice.
"I can't say there's no concern," Harbaugh told reporters. "We want to have all of our guys out here. He's got a nagging soft tissue, lower-leg deal. He's had those in the past – it's something that he does deal with. I think he'll be fine and get plenty of reps. He's had so many return reps generally, but you would want him out here in this new [kickoff rule], getting a feel and the timing for it."
During OTAs, Harty missed time due to a scary medical situation involving his newborn daughter. He briefly returned at the start of camp, but is now out again with this soft tissue injury.
The good news is that Harty has impressed in his brief action so far, much to his coaches' delight.
"Deonte [Harty] is a special player," special teams coordinator Chris Horton told reporters on July 24. "He's here for a reason. He's because of his pedigree and what he's done in this league. We all know what he can do with the ball in his hands, and this play fits him well. It's a lot of space. It's a big-fill play. We're just looking forward to, really with all of our returners back there, and just seeing how they develop. What do they do well within the schemes that we're going to put out there?"
Harty, 26 spent last season with the Buffalo Bills after four with the New Orleans Saints. He earned first-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner in 2019 after leading the league in punt returns (36) and yards (338) while adding a touchdown.
It seems like a safe bet that Harty handles kick and punt return duties for Baltimore, but getting back on the field is the main focus right now.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!