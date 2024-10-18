Ravens Place TE on IR, Sign Another
The Baltimore Ravens have placed rookie tight end Qadir Ismail on the injured reserve, the team announced on X.
In a corresponding move to placing the rookie tight end on the IR, the Ravens signed tight end Zaire Mitchell-Paden to their practice squad. Mitchell-Paden was waived by Baltimore on Wednesday.
Ismail is the son of former NFL receiver Qadry Ismail, who was a part of the Ravens team that won the Super Bowl in 2000. Quadry played 10 years in the NFL from 1993 to 2002 and played for the Minnesota Vikings (1993-1996), Miami Dolphins (1997), New Orleans Saints (1998), Ravens (1999-2001) and Indianapolis Colts (2002). He had his two best seasons in Baltimore, tallying over 1,000 receiving yards and catching six touchdowns twice.
Qadir played collegiately at Samford and joined the Ravens this summer as an undrafted free agent. He made the move from quarterback to receiver for the Bulldogs and caught 13 passes for 135 yards in his final season at Samford in 2023.
Prior to playing at Samford, Ismail was a quarterback at Villanova. He also spent time at receiver for Villanova in 2021, catching 11 passes for 182 yards.
Ismail spent the summer in Baltimore and played well enough to get signed to the team's 90-man roster when it began Organized Team Activities. The 6-foot-6 tight end also made the position change from receiver to tight end upon arriving in Baltimore.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!