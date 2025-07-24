Ravens Surprising Offseason Additions Could Have Big Impact
The Baltimore Ravens entered the offseason attempting to stay the course, doing whatever it takes to keep their championship hopes alive by keeping their incumbent stars happy and adding around the edges of their already-talented roster.
Their proven core of players spared Baltimore's front office from having to make any big swings on any splashy moves, but they still earned recognition on ESPN's list of the 50 most impactful offseason additions. That includes trades, draft picks and free agency signees, with the Ravens cleaning up in several departments.
Those fringe additions weren't game-changing enough to win the Ravens any of the premier spots on the power-ranking, but netting three players with a chance to improve the team's trajectory isn't nothing.
Jaire Alexander, Baltimore's most recent pickup, barely squeaked into the top half of Matt Bowen's ranking at No. 25, but he was still the first Ravens mention. The oft-absent cornerback was let go by the Green Bay Packers a month ago, and was picked up by the contenders after Lamar Jackson's attempts at courting his former collegiate teammate.
"At his best, he can still match in coverage and has the zone instincts to bait quarterbacks," Bowen wrote. "He is expected to play on the perimeter in nickel packages for the Ravens (opposite ofNate Wiggins) with Marlon Humphrey in the slot."
The Ravens won more credit further down the list, when a few of their acclaimed draft picks are mentioned as potential game-changers in much-needed roles. Malaki Starks, the team's newest first-round prospect, looks to make a day-one impact as a free safety in Baltimore's talented secondary unit.
"With Starks and Kyle Hamilton at safety, Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr has more versatility within the defensive game plan," Bowen said of his 37th ranked offseason addition. "At Georgia, Starks showed the range and ball-tracking skills to make plays down the field, as well as an ability to patrol run alleys or match up underneath. Now, he joins a secondary that has the makeup to be one of the league's best."
Mike Green brought up the rear, another 2025 rookie who was considered one of the best players at his position coming out of college.
The young edge rusher looks to consolidate Baltimore's defense from the line, filling a necessary hole while profiling as an early favorite to contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year alongside Starks. He took the final spot on ESPN's ranking at No. 50.
"Green can be set up as a pass rusher in Baltimore, similar to the team's current usage of Kyle Van Noy," ESPN wrote. "That means schemed matchups -- both off the edge and on the interior -- with stunts out of multiple alignments. He can also drop into coverage, which gives Baltimore the ability to better disguise pressures. Green's 17 sacks led the FBS in 2024, and I thought he was the most skilled pass rusher in the 2025 class."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!