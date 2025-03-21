Ravens Legend Ray Lewis Named to Madden Ring of Honor
Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis remains the most iconic player in franchise history long after his retirement thanks to his sheer dominance on the field. With 12 Pro Bowl selections, seven All-Pro nods, two Defensive Player of the Year awards and two Super Bowls, he's arguably the best middle linebacker to ever play.
Lewis was dominant in not only real-life football, but virtual football as well.
The cover athlete of EA Sports' "Madden NFL 2005," Lewis stands out as one of the greatest players in the iconic video game series. He was the poster child of the hit stick feature that debuted the same year he was on the cover, and fittingly so considering he laid players out regularly in real life.
For Lewis' contributions to the series, EA Sports named him to the Madden Ring of Honor, which the company describes as "Madden NFL's premier recognition program, celebrating legendary players who've shaped football culture through extraordinary leadership, athleticism, and iconic moments that live on in both NFL history and Madden NFL gaming legacy." He will receive a 99 overall card in the Madden Ultimate Team mode and special events honoring his greatest moments.
"Lewis’ presence in Madden NFL highlighted defensive mastery and intensity, with his signature tackles influencing the 'Hit Stick' game mechanic and elevating the importance of defense in gameplay," EA Sports wrote. "Lewis was the first defensive player on the cover.
"A 12-time Pro Bowl selection, Lewis received first-team All-Pro honors eight times during his career. He was recognized as the AP Defensive Player of the Year in 2000 and 2003, and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s. Lewis is the only player in NFL history with at least 40 career sacks and 30 career interceptions (41.5 sacks and 31 interceptions). He is second only to Hall of Famer Jack Ham (53) in takeaways by a linebacker since the 1970 merger with 50, including 31 interceptions and 19 fumble recoveries."
Unfortunately, not even a player as great as Lewis could avoid the "Madden Curse." While he made it through the 2004 season without issue after gracing the cover, his 2005 season was bogged down with injuries, and it was one of the few seasons he didn't earn a Pro Bowl nod.
Still, the Hall of Fame linebacker is undoubtedly a Madden icon, and his place in the Ring of Honor is well deserved.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!