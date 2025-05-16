Ravens Recognized as Early Super Bowl Favorites
The NFL revealed every team's schedule of opponents they'll have to look forward to in 2025, enabling some analysts to start predicting how everyone's regular season can pan out.
The Baltimore Ravens drew some eyes during Wednesday's rollout, with many curious to see what one of the NFL's predominant contenders was slated to match up against over 17 more games in their newest quest for their first Lombardi Trophy of the Lamar Jackson era, with many figuring that they had as good of a chance as anyone to repeat and exceed last year's regular season success.
Some computerized forecasters think even higher of Baltimore's 2025 squad, with one model from The Athletic picking the Ravens to go all the way this season.
Austin Mock's NFL Prediction Model takes every team's quality into account when running repeated simulations of a regular season and playoffs, with Baltimore coming out on top 11% of the time to lead all teams.
Their math also gave the Ravens the highest odds at winning the whole thing at 11.9%, lumping Baltimore above longtime AFC foils like the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The Athletic's writers recognize their in-conference competition as the Ravens' biggest hurdle to overcome, as well as the challenging AFC North-heavy schedule that lays ahead.
The Athletic seemed unsprirised at the Ravens' high finish after running the simulation a repeated 100,000 times. "The Ravens have won 25 regular-season games over the past two seasons, with quarterback Lamar Jackson winning an MVP in 2023 and nearly claiming the award again in 2024," they write. "They get electric play out of the most important position, still have their core in place and will be well-coached. Expect the Ravens to be a force once again next season."
There's already pressure on Jackson and his team to get it done in the playoffs, but the publication is picking the Ravens above even the reigning Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles, the runner-up Chiefs and the Bills, who disposed of the Ravens personally in last season's divisional round.
This is just another reminder that they control their own destiny yet again this year with a player and roster that can go head-to-head with anyone.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!