Ravens Record Shows Comfortability in Prime Time
The Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens have sustained as one of the NFL's most dominant units throughout the 2020s, and they've developed a viewer-friendly brand while doing it. Their highlight machine of a quarterback, now armed with a backfield buddy equally likely to barrel into huge downfield gains in Derrick Henry, makes for one of the most captivating shows in the league.
They, alongside their consistently stingy defense, have churned a talented roster into regular season success year-in and year-out, and the league's schedule makers are well aware of the Ravens' broad appeal.
They're sure to hand Baltimore their fare share of prime time games every season, and with their rich history of in-division and playoff-born rivalries, there's no shortage of big name matchups to choose from.
Look no further than their first three weeks of the 2025 schedule, where they're slated to return to Buffalo for a showdown between the league's most recent MVP winners in Jackson and the Bills' Josh Allen in the season opener. And then, two weeks later on Thanksgiving, the Ravens are set to duke it out with another top-shelf quarterback, Cincinnati's Joe Burrow in one of their classic AFC North face-offs.
The AFC's wide assortment of elite quarterback talents makes these big matchups near-inescapable for a team like the Ravens, but their recent record in such situations reveals just how prepared they are for the regular season while everyone's watching.
They're 11-2 in their last 13 prime time games and have four straight Monday Night Football wins under their belt, a helpful reminder as they ready themselves for similar matchups against the Detroit Lions and the Miami Dolphins in multiple weekly finales this fall.
The heavyweight Bills loom large as Baltimore's Week 1 foe, a team who got the better of the Ravens in their most recent matchup in last season's divisional round of the playoffs. The Ravens have reason to enter the rematch with confidence, though, having gone undefeated during Sunday Night Football when playing on the road over the last four years.
Even with all of the games circled on the calendars of the masses and five matchups against recent playoff teams in their first six games, the Ravens should feel unmoved based on recent numbers.
