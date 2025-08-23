Ravens Urged to Trade Veteran CB
The Baltimore Ravens' defense is loaded at every level and their secondary may be the deepest in the league. That is why some believe they should consider moving on from one of their veterans with the NFL's cutdown day nearing.
Alex Kay of Bleacher Report believes a trade between the Ravens and Miami Dolphins for cornerback Chidobe Awuzie would make sense for both sides.
"Chidobe Awuzie could be available after the Ravens managed to snag Jaire Alexander following his release from Green Bay," Kay wrote. "Baltimore may prefer to keep the veteran as insurance and depth, but roster space will be tight after cuts are due and the offer of an early Day 3 pick could lead the club to move on from Awuzie."
Awuzie just joined Baltimore on a one-year, $1.25 million deal this offseason, but it is loaded at the position with Alexander, Nate Wiggins, Marlon Humphrey, T.J. Tampa and Jalyn Armour-Davis, among others, also under contract. If the team is comfortable with its depth, it could look to get something in return for Awuzie.
The Ravens have had several cornerbacks impresses through their first two preseason games, including undrafted rookies Reuben Lowery and Keyon Martin.
Lowery has recorded seven tackles and his first NFL interception while Martin racked up six tackles, one sack, one pass defensed and a safety over the past two weeks.
It's unclear what kind of compensation would be enough for Baltimore to part ways with Awuzie, but Kay thinks a fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft would suffice.
If the Ravens can stay healthy, that deal would be fair. However, that is something they have already struggled with this offseason.
Alexander, who has played in a total of just 14 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, has been sidelined since the beginning of the month after undergoing a treatment for his knee.
Head coach John Harbaugh said Alexander should be available for the regular-season opener against the Buffalo Bills, but it will be an injury to monitor.
Since being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, Awuzie has 395 tackles, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 66 passes defensed and seven interceptions.
