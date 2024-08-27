Ravens Release Veteran WR, Rookie TE
The Baltimore Ravens are hard at work trimming down their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline, and a couple more notable names have gotten the axe.
On Tuesday morning, the Ravens released veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller and rookie tight end Qadir Ismail, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Both players were long shots to make the roster, but it's still a pair of notable names now gone.
Miller, 29, just signed with the Ravens on Aug. 11, and though his time in Baltimore was brief, he had an impressive showing nearly every single day. A 2018 second-round pick by the Chicago Bears, Miller will likely be a top priority for Baltimore to re-sign to the practice squad.
On the other hand, Ismail signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent on May 20, a few weeks after the draft. He converted from wide receiver to tight end early in the offseason and showed tremendous growth, especially for someone at a new position.
Like Miller, Ismail, son of former Ravens wide receiver Qadry Ismail, should be a top target for the practice squad. Unlike Miller, though, Ismail will have to go through waivers for the Ravens to claim him.
In smaller news, the Ravens also released undrafted rookie running back Chris Collier earlier Tuesday morning. The 24-year-old had 28 carries for 82 yards during the preseason.
More and more cuts will come later in the day as the 4 p.m. ET deadline draws closer and closer.
