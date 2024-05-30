New Upgrades Breathing New Life into Ravens Stadium
Home of the Baltimore Ravens since 1998, M&T Bank Stadium is undergoing a bit of a facelift this offseason.
Over $400 million from the state of Maryland is going towards stadium renovations this summer, and members of the Baltimore media got an exclusive tour on Wednesday. Much of the stadium remains the same, but a 10,000-square foot beer hall, upgraded club level and exclusive suites are some improvements fans can expect to see this season.
M&T Bank Stadium has been home to numerous big events over the years, including concerts and international soccer matches. With the new upgrades, though, the Ravens and the Maryland Stadium Authority, the venue's landlord, believe it will be an even more attractive destination in the sports and entertainment world.
“The stadium is already really viable. We think this makes the stadium even more viable for concerts, soccer matches, college football games, as well,” Ravens president Sashi Brown told reporters.
The current upgrades are just the beginning of a three-year project. The first phase is expected to be completed before a soccer match between AC Milan and FC Barcelona on Aug 6, with the Ravens' preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles coming on Aug. 9.
Until the entire project is complete, though, the stadium's availability will be sparse to make way for construction.
It will be a long and very expensive process, but for the long-term future of the Ravens and other major events in Baltimore, it will be well worth it.
“Really appreciate our partners at [the Maryland Stadium Authority], appreciate the citizens of Maryland for trusting us and investing in this stadium,” Brown said. “This is really going to transform M&T Bank Stadium and make us relevant for the next 15 or more years and seasons here.”
