Ravens Competing for NFL's Best Duo
Like most teams competing for a Super Bowl, the Baltimore Ravens' success starts with the men under center and on the sideline.
Baltimore is fortunate to have one of the league's top quarterbacks in two-time MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the league's best and longest-tenured coaches in John Harbaugh. This duo hasn't won a championship yet, but the Ravens are right on the precipice and many teams would kill to have a duo as good as Jackson and Harbaugh.
For that reason, Sports Illustrated believes the Ravens have the second-best coach-quarterback duo in the league, only behind the Kansas City Chiefs.
"The Ravens haven’t broken through with this group, but it feels like only a matter of time," SI writes. "Harbaugh is a championship coach with 160 career wins, tied for 20th all-time. Meanwhile, Jackson just won his second MVP, one vote shy of being unanimous once again. The Ravens need more playoff success, but this is an elite pairing.
Harbaugh was ranked as the third-best coach in the league only behind Andy Reid (1) and Mike Tomlin (2). Meanwhile, Jackson was ranked as the fifth-best quarterback behhind Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and C.J. Stroud.
There's a legitimate argument that both Harbaugh and Jackson deserve to be ranked higher than they are, especially the latter after he won his second MVP award. Still, it's hard to compain about having the second-best duo in the league overall.
