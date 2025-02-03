Peyton Manning Believes Ravens' Lamar Jackson Will Get There
Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson's postseason woes.
Jackson has dominated in the regular season throughout his career, winning two MVP awards with a third potentially on the way this week. The postseason has been a different story, though, as he has a 3-5 career record and has just 10 passing touchdowns to seven interceptions, a far cry from his regular-season production.
It seems like a lifetime ago now, but Manning had similar postseason struggles to start his career. He had a similar 3-6 postseason record through his first seven seasons despite winning two MVPs in that span. However, he went on to win two Super Bowls, the first coming in his eighth season in 2006, and appear in two more while maintaining his regular-season dominance.
Manning, a first-ballot Hall of Fame inductee in the Class of 2021, took a while to find postseason success, but he eventually found it in spades. As someone who's been in this situation before, Manning believes Jackson - as well as Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen - will find success as well.
"I think Josh and Lamar will both get there," Manning said on 'The Pat McAfee Show,' "but until then they will both have to own it, and they are doing it. They're not hiding from it, and I think their time will come."
It doesn't help that both players have dealt with dynasties in their conference early in their careers. Manning had to deal with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, who won three Super Bowls from 2001-04. Jackson, meanwhile, has to deal with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have won three Super Bowls in the past five years and are looking to become the first team to ever win three in a row this week.
In his first Super Bowl run in 2006, Manning and the Colts "slayed the dragon" with a 38-34 win over the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Time will tell if Jackson and the Ravens can do the same, but it would be an interesting parallel.
At the very least, Manning believes the Ravens' heartbreaking playoff losses are far better than the alternative, and views them as a sign of being on the cusp.
"I would rather – and I think Josh Allen and Lamar feel the same way – have my heart ripped out in the AFC Championship by three points as opposed to finishing 7-10 and you probably smoke a cigar in the locker room after that last win because you're kind of in a good mood. The truth is you're a bad team and you're so far away," Manning said.
