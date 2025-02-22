Ravens Urged to Make Major CB Move
The Baltimore Ravens had a bunch of issues in their secondary this past season, as they finished No. 31 in the NFL in pass defense.
It was certainly an uncharacteristic year for the Ravens, a team that has always been great defensively throughout its history.
The problem is that Baltimore does not have a ton of cap space this offseason, which will make it difficult for the Ravens to make significant moves to improve the team.
However, ESPN's Aaron Schatz does think that Baltimore will devote some assets to the cornerback position and feels that it may select a corner in the early rounds of the NFL Draft for the second straight year.
"Better yet, the Ravens should double up at the position. With so many good receivers among the top AFC contenders, it's important to have depth in case of injury," Schatz wrote. "The Ravens should use one of their early-round draft picks on a cornerback who can start fourth on the depth chart and move up as he improves."
Last spring, the Ravens took Nate Wiggins in the first round of the draft, and he went on to register 33 tackles, one interception, a forced fumble and 13 passes defended during his rookie campaign. He also registered a 68.3 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus, so overall, he was really solid.
However, Baltimore obviously needs some more talent at the position, so it may be wise for the Ravens to spend an early pick on another cornerback this April.
Whether or not Baltimore would actually take a corner in the first round remains to be seen, but there should be some rather enticing options available on Day 2 of the draft.
The Ravens could also try to land someone in free agency, but again, it will be difficult given their limited financial flexibility.
