Ravens Ranked Among NFL's Top Offensive Cores

The Baltimore Ravens have proven themselves to be one of the best teams in the NFL.

Jan 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) celebrates with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after scoring a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best offenses in the league, and it starts with their star players.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum were a big part of the team's success in the 2024 season.

Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton ranked every team's "offensive building blocks" and the Ravens came in at No. 4 on the list out of 32.

"Lamar Jackson has won two league MVPs, and he's coming off a season in which he threw for career highs in passing yards (4,172) and touchdowns (41).

"The 28-year-old signal-caller is one of the league's most prolific and established building blocks.

"Derrick Henry turned 31 in January, but he hasn't shown signs of decline. In 2024, he finished second leaguewide in carries (325) and rushing yards (1,921) and tied Jahmyr Gibbs and James Cook for a league-leading 16 rushing touchdowns.

"Even at his age, Henry changed the complexion of the Ravens offense. 

"Tyler Linderbaum has been a steady presence in the middle of the Baltimore offensive line, which had some turnover this past season, losing Kevin Zeitler, John Simpson and Morgan Moses in a trade and via free agency.

"In three terms, Linderbaum, 24, put together two Pro Bowl seasons as the rock-solid anchor of the front line."

The only teams to rank ahead of the Ravens on this list were the Kansas City Chiefs with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions, who had the second-most yards in the league this season behind Baltimore.

The core must continue to produce for the Ravens, because if they get better in the complementary positions on offense, Baltimore could climb up this list all the way to No. 1 a year from now.

