Ravens Get Update on Keaton Mitchell Injury
Baltimore Ravens running back Keaton Mitchell has been sidelined with an injury since the team's 24-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts in the preseason opener last week. Head coach John Harbaugh has since provided a promising update on Mitchell's status.
Following the Ravens' 31-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys, Harbaugh revealed Mitchell is dealing with a hamstring injury but expects him to be ready for Week 1 at the very latest.
"I think there's a chance [for him to return] this week, if not this week," Harbaugh said via Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "He'll be fine for the opener."
All in all, it's great news after Mitchell proved to finally be back to his old self, rushing for 68 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries against the Colts.
He was even named Baltimore's most outstanding player from Week 1 of the NFL preseason for his performance.
"A torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2023 season knocked Keaton Mitchell out for much of the 2024 season. But the explosive running back showed he’s back to form against the Colts," Bjorn Bergstrom of Pro Football Sports Network wrote. "Mitchell would be a dream backup to the bruising style of starting back Derrick Henry; now healthy, he’ll be able to take some of the load off of Henry, 31, and be a true change-of-pace presence alongside quarterback Lamar Jackson in the backfield."
However, most importantly, he showed he was finally fully healthy, which is something many had questioned would ever be the case again after he tore his ACL in 2023 and underwhelmed for just 30 yards on 15 carries in his return to the field last season.
Before suffering the season-ending injury, Mitchell was averaging 8.4 yards per carry. He seemed to put those doubts to rest, but his latest injury does put a bit of a damper on his promising performance.
Hamstring injuries can sometimes be tricky and linger much longer than expected, but Harbaugh doesn't look like he is too worried about Mitchell's availability for the start of the 2025 season.
As long as that remains true, Ravens fans will finally get to see the explosive running back back in action sooner rather than later.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!