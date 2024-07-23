Ravens Rival Joe Burrow Reveals Shocking New Look
If the Baltimore Ravens want to repeat as AFC North champions, they'll have to go through the Cincinnati Bengals and rejuvenated quarterback Joe Burrow.
Last season, the Ravens caught some lucky breaks against the Bengals, particularly in regards to their quarterback's health. In the Week 2 matchup in Cincinnati, the Ravens faced Burrow who was still recovering from a pre-season injury, and were able to escape with a 27-24 win. Then in the Week 11 game in Baltimore, Burrow suffered a severe wrist injury in the first half that wound up sidelining him for the rest of the season.
Heading into his fifth season, though, Burrow is healed and feeling confident. So confident, in fact, that he showed off an... interesting new look when reporting to Bengals training camp on Tuesday.
Burrow has had long brunette hair since his college days, so seeing him with a shaved head and blonde will take some getting used to.
The former Comeback Player of the Year's new look has already drawn some humorous comparisons, including one to WWE superstar Cody Rhodes, and there will surely be more as time goes on.
The buzz cut must be the "in" look in Cincinnati now, as star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also showed up rocking it on Tuesday, just without the blonde hair (thankfully).
The Ravens and Bengals will face off in Cincinnati in Week 5 and Baltimore in Week 10, two games that will likely decide the AFC North race.
