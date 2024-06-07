John Harbaugh Teases Ravens Super Bowl Tattoo
It's not like the Baltimore Ravens need any extra motivation to push for a Super Bowl, but coach John Harbaugh may have added a bit of extra fuel to the fire.
Last year, Jim Harbaugh, John's younger brother, promised to get a tattoo if his Michigan Wolverines won the national championship. When Michigan won its first title since 1997 earlier this year, Jim held up his end of the deal, even after leaving the school to become head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. The younger Harbaugh brother got the Wolverines' signature Block M logo and their record of 15-0 tattooed on his right arm.
John was asked about the tattoo on Thursday, and while he didn't outright say he would get one like his brother, he left the door open to it if the Ravens win a championship.
"I'm not afraid of getting a tattoo. I want to make it clear. If we win a Super Bowl, I probably could be talked into something," Harbaugh told reporters. "But, it's going to have an 'I' and an 'A.' I can tell you, any tattoo I have is going to start with Ingrid and Alison [John's wife and daughter] – family first. I'm pretty sure Jim probably got that [mandate], too. If I look at that tattoo closely, I bet there's something in there that says Sarah [Jim's wife] on it."
There aren't many coaches out there with tattoos, but there are definitely some. If John were to join his brother and get one, it would certainly be a sight to see.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!