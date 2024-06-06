Ravens' Lamar Jackson Slams Analyst After QB Rankings
Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson is not only one of the NFL's most electric players on the field, but he's a riot on social media as well.
Recently, controversial FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright left Jackson off ranking of the top five quarterbacks in the league for reasons that seemed questionable at best.
“I know people think I’m being disrespectful to Lamar, I’m just being honest," Wright said on "What's Wright? With Nick Wright."
“I mean, I don’t know. Not every single year have the worst game of his season in the playoffs every single year of his career," Wright said. "I mean, score more than 10 points in a home conference championship game. I don’t know. I like Lamar, I root for Lamar. If I’m being honest, do I think he’s one of the five best quarterbacks in football? I don’t.”
Clearly, Jackson wasn't going to take that slight lying down. In response to a fan who wrote "LMFAOOOOO OWN THAT BIG NOSE B****," Jackson hilariously posted a gif of a proboscis monkey, or long-nosed monkey, to mock Wright further.
To most sensible people, Jackson is a clear cut top five quarterback in the league. He has two MVP awards since entering the league in 2018, and is one of just three players to win the award at all alongside Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers (two each). Obviously, fans would like to see greater postseason success, but many teams would still kill to have him under center.
